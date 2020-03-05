By Caitlin Croft

The U21/19 State Championship weekend started off with a Super-G at Bristol Mountain in Canandaigua. Day Two was a Giant Slalom and Day Three was a Slalom both held at Hunt Hollow Ski Club in Naples.

Day One:

Ladies: Logan Fredrickson of Holiday Valley took home the gold, winning by over a second in this one run event. Hayly Fredrickson (HV) finished 5th, Amanda Arteaga (HO) 7th, Rory Sauereisen (HV) 9th, Megan Peters (HO) 16th and Brooke Willer (HV) 25th.

Men: Alexander Wojnowski (HV) took 15th, Will Knauss (HO) 16th, Logan Hubert (HV) 27th and William Dunn (HV) 43rd.

Day Two:

Ladies: Logan Fredrickson (HV) found herself atop the podium again with the gold medal followed by her teammate and sister Hayly Fredrickson (HV) with the silver medal. Rory Sauereisen (HV) took 9th, Kate Masliwec (HO) 19th, Megan Peters (HO) 23rd, Evelyn Polly (HV) 34th and Brooke Willer (HV) 35th.

Men: Will Knauss of HoliMont finished 7th, Alexander Wojnowski (HV) 10th, Logan Hubert (HV) 19th, Ross Fuller (HV) 32nd and William Dunn (HV) 38th.

Day Three:

Ladies: Logan Fredrickson (HV) swept the final day with another gold medal finish. Amanda Arteaga (HO) took 16th, Kate Masliwec (HO) 18th, Rory Sauereisen (HV) 17th, Evelyn Polly (HV) 32nd and Brooke Willer (HV) 33rd.

Men: Alexander Wojnowski (HV) finished 7th, Ross Fuller (HV) 11th, Will Knauss (HO) 27th, Logan Hubert (HV) 35th and William Dunn (HV) 38th.

Moving on to U21/19 Easterns will be Amanda Arteaga, Rory Sauereisen, Megan Peters (alternate), Kate Masliwec (alternate), Alexander Wojnowski, Will Knauss, Ross Fuller, Logan Hubert (alternate) and William Dunn (alternate). Both Hayly and Logan Fredrickson decline their invitations.

IN THE U16 races, athletes competed in their state championship starting with a Slalom at Hunt Hollow Ski Club followed by a Giant Slalom and Super-G at Bristol Mountain.

Day One:

Ladies: Simona Muscarella (HO) walked away in the top spot with a narrow win of .03 seconds. Isabella Stringer (HO) finished 7th, Mary Catherine Mangan (HO) 12th, Alison Martin (HV) 15th, Madalyn Cummings (HO) 16th, Gianna Ferrara (HO) 23rd, Charlotte Branscombe (HO) 34th, Claire Rintoul (HO) 45th, Sarah Kelly (HO) 50th, Heather Dunlap (HO) 51st and Sophie Krawec 53rd.

Men: Carson Corey (HV) took 7th, Logan McCulloch (HO) 24th, Andrew Williams (HO) 25th, Blake Preston (HO) 27th, Gabriel Lisowsky (HO) 28th, Buck Rathbun (HO) 35th and Owen Griffith (HV) 36th.

Day Two:

Ladies: Madalyn Cummings (HO) took home the bronze medal. Mary Catherine Mangan (HO) finished 4th, Isabella Stringer (HO) 6th, Alison Martin (HV) 11th, Megan Williams (HV) 15th, Alexandra Smillie (HV) 18th, Ashley Hubert (HV) 20th, Charleigh Priestman (HO) 25th, Gianna Ferrara (HO) 36th, Sophia Gambino (HV) 40th, Halle Stephens (HV) 41st, Claire Rintoul (HO) 50th, Sophie Krawec (HV) 54th and Iris Polly (HV) 58th.

Men: Buck Rathbun (HO) placed 8th, Carson Corey (HV) 9th, Liam Ainslie (HO) 14th, Logan McCulloch (HO) 15th, Andrew Williams (HO) 23rd, Blake Preston (HO) 30th and Owen Griffith (HV) 38th.

Day Three:

Ladies: Mary Catherine Mangan (HO) finished up the series with the silver medal. Simona Muscarella (HO) took 5th, Madalyn Cummings (HO) 9th, Alison Martin (HV) 13th, Ashley Hubert (HV) 23rd, Megan Williams (HV) 25th, Cece Carls (HO) 26th, Brooklyn Napolitano (HO) 27th, Charlotte Branscombe (HO) 28th, Charleigh Priestman (HO) 32nd, Sarah Kelly (HO) 34th and Isabella Stringer (HO) 37th. Claire Rintoul (HO) finished 39th, Sophia Gambino (HV) 43rd, Iris Polly (HV) 45th, Halle Stephens (HV) 51st and Sophie Krawec (HV) 54th.

Men: Carson Corey (HV) took 9th, Buck Rathbun (HO) 15th, Logan McCulloch (HO) 23rd, Ryan Gambrell (HO) 26th, Andrew Williams (HO) 27th, Liam Ainslie (HO) 31st, Blake Preston (HO) 39th, Owen Griffith (HV) 40th and Gabriel Lisowsky (HO) 43rd.

Moving on to U16 Eastern Championships is Simona Muscarella, Mary Catherine Mangan, Madalyn Cummings and Isabella Stringer. Moving on to U16 Eastern Finals is Alison Martin, Megan Williams, Alexandra Smillie (alternate), Carson Corey, Buck Rathbun, Liam Ainslie and Logan McCulloch (alternate).

IN THE U14 races, athletes had a last chance weekend to qualify for their state championships being held at our own HoliMont Ski Club. This series, The Horst Derby, hosted by Song Mountain in Tully takes the five best boys and girls and adds them to the State Qualification. Day one was a Slalom and Day Two was a Giant Slalom.

Day One:

Girls: Sophia Goldberg (HV) took 4th, Ruby Wiley (HO) 7th and Teagan Banyard (HO) 8th.

Boys: Breck DuPaul (HO) finished with the silver medal. Grant Stephens (HV) took 10th and Holden Bozek (HO) 11th.

Day Two:

Girls: Sophia Goldberg (HV) walked away with the bronze medal. Ruby Wiley (HO) finished 10th, Teagan Banyard (HO) 12th and Eilis Teahen (HO) 19th.

Boys: Holden Bozek (HO) finished 7th and Christian Lisowsky (HO) 22nd.

Competing this weekend at the Mud, Sweat n’ Gears, U14 State Championships is Ferrara Francesca, Charlotte Harter, Olivia Cummings, Jane Rathbun, Carissa Dunlap, Sydney Kuder, Emmylu Carls, Molly Derose, Kaitlyn Turnbull, Sophia Goldberg (alternate), Maxwell Burget, Hans Solly, Henry Black, Dougie Basadur, Liam Hamel, Gavin Weinstein and Breck DuPaul.

Good luck to all of those competing, check in next week for the U14 State Championship Results along with the U12/10/8 Results from the Holiday Valley Giant Slalom.