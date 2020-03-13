Times file photo

By Kellen M. Quigley



Holiday Valley as announced a change in plans for its annual Mardi Gras and Winter Carnival weekend amid concerns for COVID-19.

The ski resort posted on its official Facebook page that the schedule of events has been altered, including canceling the Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Ellicottville and the Costume Parade at Holiday Valley.

“The health and safety of our community members is and always has been our number one priority at Holiday Valley—never more so than now,” the resort’s Facebook post said. “As the situation around COVID-19 (Coronavirus) continues to evolve at a rapid pace, we have implemented numerous protective measures.”

Since New York state has placed restrictions on large gatherings, officials reported it is not yet clear whether these guidelines will apply to ski resorts. In the meantime, Holiday Valley will remain open for skiing and riding.

However, indoor gatherings will be limited and the resort will reduce the capacity of its indoor facilities by 50 percent, the post said. They will also limit the number of people in certain areas at one time and perform extra cleaning and disinfecting procedures in Holiday Valley’s facilities.

“It goes without saying that the health and safety of our community is paramount,” the post continues. “In that regard, we are honoring any requests to cancel ski school/lift ticket/rental reservations and we are offering a credit to anyone who has booked lodging with us and has decided to change their plans.”

The revised Winter Carnival schedule is as follows:



Saturday, March 14, 2020

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — The Snowbar will operate with limited capacity at the base of Yodeler

Noon to 3 p.m. — Ellicottville Bicentennial Display, HV Lodge

1-1:30 p.m. — Edna Northrup talks about creating Holiday Valley, HV Lodge (Telecast)

2-4 p.m. — Ski Patrol Toboggan event, Beer Slalom, Retro Synchro Ski Exhibition on lower Yodeler

Ski Patrol Food Drive — Tops Market or drop off donations at Customer Service or in the Upper Patrol Room



Sunday, March 15, 2020

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — The Snowbar will operate with limited capacity at the base of Yodeler

Noon to 3 p.m. — Ellicottville Bicentennial Display, HV Lodge

1-1:30 p.m. — Edna Northrup talks about creating Holiday Valley, HV Lodge (Telecast)

2:30 p.m. — Dummy Downhill, Yodeler, Best Design, Big Air, Best Crash

3 p.m. — Mercy Flight Raffle Drawing at Snowbar. Win a helicopter ride!

Ski Patrol Food Drive — Tops Market or drop off donations at Customer Service or in the Upper Patrol Room



Holiday Valley will continue to provide updates as the resort receives new information.

