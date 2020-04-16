Responding to the COVID-19 crisis, the Rotary Club of Ellicottville has acted on several fronts to support the community.

The Rotary Foundation for Youth & Family Support is working with Ellicottville Central Schools to supplement their meal program. Ellicottville Rotary, in conjunction with stockthefreezer.com (Villaggio) will be providing dinners for registered families.

These dinners will be for both kids and parents provided two days per week. Other local restaurants have also expressed interest in supporting this effort. Dinner service will help complete the student program that provides breakfast and lunch for registered students.

Register your student at ellicottvillecentral.com, or families interested in signing up for meals, may also phone Mrs. Vicky Williams at (716) 699-2316 ext. 1403.

Ellicottville Rotary supports the Ellicottville Food Pantry. Given the current crisis, the Rotary club has doubled its contribution to help keep the shelves stocked. The Rotary Club also applied for, and received, a grant from Rotary District 7090 to help fund needed supplies and food stuffs.

Rotary is working with Steelbound Distillery to procure hand sanitizer for use at the pantry and Cattaraugus Community Action. Gloves and masks are needed by the pantry and Rotary Club of Ellicottville Club is working on procurement.

Ellicottville Rotary’s Foundation for Youth & Family Support has always supported local groups and individuals in need. Most of the efforts are “under the radar” and many are helped without fanfare or publicity. Many in the community, especially local restaurants and businesses have gone above and beyond to support Rotary Club of Ellicottville’s Foundation.

If you are able to donate, please visit ellicottvillerotary.com/donate.

