By Bill Peglowski

With the current situation related to COVID-19 and social distancing, the Gowanda’s Cottontail Express train rides, planned by the NY&LE Railroad, have been derailed. 

But that has not prevented Peter Cottontail from visiting children in the Gowanda area. On March 28, Cottontail scheduled stops at the homes of children in a 20-mile radius of downtown Gowanda. These visits will continue on the following two Saturdays, April 4 and 11.

The effort was posted on the Zoar Valley Gifts & More Store Facebook page.

Anyone interested in having Peter Cottontail make a stop in front of their house can message Zoar Valley Gifts through Facebook to get on the schedule. Updates on Cottontail’s mission can also be found there.

You May Also Like

The Back Porch: Mud Season

Posted On : May 4, 2012
WVDP successfully demolishes former laundry facility

WVDP successfully demolishes former laundry facility

Posted On : April 18, 2019

Breathalyzers at Flea Markets? An Excellent Idea.

Posted On : July 2, 2014