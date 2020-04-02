The Nannen Arboretum Society is in need of additional members and volunteers and is seeking people or groups to adopting an area to maintain throughout the warmer months.

The arboretum, located at 28 Parkside Drive, is operated and maintained by the Nannen Arboretum Society, a volunteer organization with about 10 members in addition to seven trustees.

The Board of Trustees meets on the second Monday of the month and all members and volunteers are invited to participate in the weekly workday on Monday mornings. Attendance at works days averages less than two of the members.

Membership in the society is open to anyone who desires to support the arboretum’s mission, “to afford the community an area of nature appreciation, environmental awareness, education of the natural world and natural resource management in plant selection.”

Current society members will provide orientation, training and tools to assist new volunteers in nurturing their adopted area.

For more information, email Pat Kerl at Pkerl7@gmail.com. If interested in becoming a member, please respond by April 12.

