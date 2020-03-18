The New York State Maple Producers Association has cancelled Maple Weekend due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The event was scheduled for March 21 and 22 and March 28 and 29 at more than 160 maple farms across the state. It included 60 locations in Western New York.

New York state maple producers are still harvesting sap and producing syrup and related products, which promises to be a bumper crop. Maple products are still for sale at all Maple Weekend locations.

Visit www.mapleweekend.com to contact a maple producer or shop online at your favorite farm for the maple products you love. If you have questions, please call 1-315-877-5795 or email mapleweekend@nysmaple.com.

New York is the second-largest maple producing state in the United States with 2.8 million taps producing 820,000 gallons of syrup, and accounting for 20 percent of the syrup made in the U.S. in 2019.