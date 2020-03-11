The third group of six players named to the 47th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic has been released, including Ellicottville’s Niklas Logel.

This year’s game is set for the night of Aug. 1 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.

The all-star football game, founded by Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the Big 30 border with New York leading the series, 22-21-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since the 2015 renewal.

Proceeds benefit area charities, and, over the first 46 years, the game has donated more than $1.7 million to local causes.

Added to the New York squad are Ellicottville’s Logel, Portville’s Roland Thompson III and Frewsburg’s Peyton Hayes.

Pennsylvania’s additions are Elk County Catholic’s Stephen Bobby and Anthony Gerg and St. Marys Jake Walter.

These six selections make 18 players named to the Classic, nine to each roster that eventually will number 40-plus players come game day.

Logel was a 6-foot-4, 205-pound two-way end who was named Section 6 Class D Co-Defensive Player of the Year, was also a Big 30 All-Star on defense, a first-team league all-star on offense and a Trench Trophy nominee.

He will attend Baldwin Wallace University and play football.

His favorite football memory was “beating the state champs, Clymer-Sherman-Panama, at home.”

Logel said he is “extremely honored to have been selected and is looking forward to playing one last game of high school football.” His hobbies include skiing, basketball and weight training. His favorite NFL team is the Kansas City Chiefs and his favorite player is star tight end Travis Kelce.

He will join teammate Zack Wolfer, announced last week to be part of the NY roster.