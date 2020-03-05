ERA Team VP Real Estate and Vacation Rentals is excited to announce they are hosting an Ellicottville Community Blood Drive on Friday, March 6 at the Ellicottville Town Center to benefit the American Red Cross.

“We are thrilled to host something as meaningful and important as a blood drive in our community,” said Bill Soffel, Broker/Owner of ERA Team VP. “The American Red Cross is such an important organization that does so much across Western New York so we’re excited to be working with such a prominent and crucial team as theirs.”

The American Red Cross provides approximately 40% of our nation’s blood and blood components, all of which come from volunteer donors. In addition to blood donations, the Red Cross also provides emergency disaster relief to more than 60,000 families per year.

“What better way to give back to our community than this,” said Rachael Wiley-Steffen, COO of ERA Team VP. “We’ve also been fortunate to receive phenomenal support from the community and local businesses.”

ERA Team VP will be offering free refreshments and giveaways at the event for those who donate to the cause, many of which were donated by local businesses such as Cupcaked Bakery, Monroe Street Brick & Brew, Mud Sweat & Gears, Katy’s Café and Ellicottville Brewing Company.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ellicottville Town Center, 28 Parkside Drive. Donors are encouraged to pre-register to alleviate waiting time, but walk-ins are welcome.

To register, contact Kaysie Griffith at kaysie.griffith@teamvp.com or call (716) 699-4800.