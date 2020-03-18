Ellicottville senior guard Makenna Smith and sophomore guard Emilee Ruiz both earned CCAA East II girls basketball first-team all-star honors.

Salamanca senior Nizhoni Kennedy was named CCAA East II girls basketball MVP, leading postseason honorees recently announced by the league.

Kennedy led the Warriors with 11.1 points per game and averaged 6.4 rebounds. Second-year Salamanca girls basketball coach Bryelle Wallin won the league Coach of the Year award after leading the Warriors to a league title.

Pine Valley and Ellicottville both won the league’s team sportsmanship awards.

First-team league all-stars included Ruiz (9.2 points per game) and Smith (10.0 ppg), Cattaraugus-Little Valley sophomore guard Alex Minnekine (12.5 ppg), North Collins junior forward/guard Makenna Williams (9.7 ppg) and Salamanca junior forward Jaeden Hubbard (9.2 ppg, 10.7 rebounds).

Ellicottville’s Evelyn Nuzzo and Camryn Earley, C-LV’s Maddie Jones and Emma Rupp and Salamanca’s Kylee Dowdy comprised the second team.

Honorable mentions included Salamanca’s Marla Warrior and Jillian Rea; C-LV’s Abby Minnekine; Pine Valley’s Haley Campbell, Lyric Westlund, Payton Swanson and Sadie Fadale; and North Collins’ Hailey Jasinski and Michaela Rice.