Ellicottville’s Dave McCann was selected as CCAA East II Boys Basketball Coach of the Year and juniors Leif Jimerson and Clayton Rowland made the first-team all-stars.

Jimerson averaged 14.8 points last season and Rowland averaged 11.1 points and 9.5 rebounds.

McCann guided the Eagles to a 17-5 overall record and finished 10-0 in league play. Ellicottville defeated Frewsburg in the Section 6 Class C2 quarterfinals before falling to Holland in the semifinals.

Tyler Robinson of North Collins was selected as Player of the Year. North Collins finished 11-12 overall, but made a run in Section 6 Class D tournament before falling to Sherman in the championship. Franklinville’s Logan Frank and Forestville’s Gavin Christian and Javier West also were first-team all-stars.

Falconer and North Collins earned Team Sportsmanship honors.

The second-team all-stars included Ellicottville junior Wyatt Chudy, Pine Valley sophomore Wayne Libby, Franklinville sophomore Blake Frank and senior Zach Wolfer and Cattaraugus-Little Valley sophomore Kordell Oakes.

Honorable mentions included Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Josh Halterman and Gage Furl; Ellicottville’s Jordan Grinols, Logan Grinols and Niklas Logel; and Franklinville’s Tyler Clear and Matt Peters.