Photo by Deb Everts

In observance of the town of Ellicottville’s 200th birthday, 33 participants from local businesses and Pioneer Certificate Applicant Program attended an online event April 9 through a Zoom video conferencing meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the originally planned birthday party to take place April 13 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church was canceled. On Zoom, the bicentennial planning committee came up with a unique way to celebrate during this time of social distancing. All participants could see and hear one another as they talked about doing business in town and their pioneer ancestors they wanted to honor. A video created by Spencer Timkey can be seen on the Facebook pages of Ellicottville Historical Society and Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce.

