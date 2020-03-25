While the library is closed, here’s a reminder that with your library card you can access over 17,000 eBooks and eAudiobooks so you read or listen on any device. If you need assistance with accessing these materials, please call the library. Staff will check the answering machine and can get back to you regarding any assistance you might need to access these materials.

Additionally, the WiFi at the library is always on and can be accessed from a car in the parking lot or, on nice days, feel free to sit in an Adirondack chair on the front or back patios. There is an outlet by the front and back doors if you need to power to charge your devices.

Ellicottville Memorial Library patrons can join thousands of readers around the world in laughter and learning during the world’s largest digital book club.

From March 23 through April 13, booklovers can enjoy stand-up comic Michael McCreary’s hilarious yet insightful memoir, “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic,” from the library as an eBook or eAudiobook with no waitlists or holds.

Visit the website and click on the Digital Materials tab. Sign in with your library card number and PIN or download the free Libby app.

Here are a few great resources for students or anyone interested in doing a little learning!

1: Gale is offering open access to some of their most comprehensive resources for learning anywhere, at any time. Just enter the following address, gale.com/covid19support then enter Ellicottville Memorial Library, zip code and state when asked and begin accessing their amazing site.

2: Visiting clearinghouse.starnetlibraries.org/161-our-planet-earth brings you to Starnet, where you will find STEAM activities you can do at home.

3: If you visit timeout.com/travel/coronavirus-virtual-museum-tours you can take virtual tours of various museums.